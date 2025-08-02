Critical Role Reveals First Campaign 4 Details, with Brennan Lee Mulligan As GM

Critical Role fans have been looking forward to news about the next main series campaign. The Hells Bells campaign ended back in February, and fans have enjoyed spin-offs and shorter series like Wildemount Wildlings since then. But at their August 2nd live show in Indiana, Critical Role has finally revealed the first details for Campaign Four. And it’s going to be a big shift for the franchise and its fans.

Campaign Four will make a few big changes from previous Critical Role adventures. First, Matt Mercer will take a break from sitting in the Game Master (GM) chair for this next campaign. Mercer has been the one pulling the strings for the main series since the first Critical Role campaign aired, though other guest GMs have featured in other Critical Role spinoffs. Now, Brennan Lee Mulligan will take over as the GM for Critical Role’s new campaign.

The cast of Critical Role’s Wildemount Wildlings, featuring brennan lee mulligan

Mulligan is no stranger to working with Critical Role and has made a huge name for himself in the TTRPG space with the Dropout series, Dimension 20. He also recently appeared in Wildemount Wildlings as the lovable wizard Padmund Pondhop. Though it will no doubt be a change to see Mulligan fill in for Mercer in this next Critical Role season, this choice feels like a natural fit. As Critical Role CEO Travis Willingham puts it, “[Mulligan’s] passion and drive for worldbuilding is infectious, and it’s been an absolute joy to spark off him as we forge ahead.”

Critical Role Steps Away from Exandria for Campaign 4 to Explore Something New

Having Brennan Lee Mulligan as the new Critical Role GM for Campaign 4 isn’t the only shift, however. The campaign setting will be “a brand new world,” taking fans away from the familiar territory of Exandria. Exactly what this new setting will be isn’t yet confirmed, but it’s clear fans can expect a shift from the familiar. As Critical Role Creative Director Marisha Ray says, “Everything about Campaign 4 is fresh; new world, new tone, new possibilities.”

For now, we don’t know who else will join the cast for the next Critical Role campaign. So those hoping to see Mercer return as a player will be waiting a little bit longer for confirmation of whether he and other familiar faces from Critical Role seasons past will be at the table this time around. The game system that this next actual play season will use is also not confirmed, so there’s plenty more to learn about what’s next for Critical Role‘s flagship series.

We won’t have to wait too long to learn more, however. Critical Role Campaign 4 begins on October 2nd, premiering on Beacon.tv and streaming live via the official Critical Role YouTube and Twitch. So, more of the concrete details about this next adventure will be revealed in the lead-up to the big premiere.

What do you think of Brennan Lee Mulligan taking up the GM reins for the next Critical Role season? Do you have any game systems on your wishlist? Let us know in the comments below!