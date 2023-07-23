Critical Role Announces Candela Obscura Chapter 2 Cast

Critical Role has announced the next cast for Candela Obscura, its monthly horror-themed Actual Play show. At San Diego Comic-Con this week, Critical Role announced that Brennan Lee Mulligan, Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, Zehra Fazal, and Luis Carazo would join the show in a Chapter led by Candela Obscura lead designer Spencer Starke. No details about the overarching plot of the Chapter was announced, but the characters will form the Circle of Needle & Thread and it will feature a new group of foes from Chapter 1. No previous knowledge of Candela Obscura is required to watch the new Chapter. You can check out a first look at the new Chapter down below:

The wartorn Fairelands are haunted by shadows of the past and present, as the circle of Needle & Thread will soon discover...



Candela Obscura, Chapter 2 premieres on Twitch, YouTube, AND in Cinemark Theatres at 7pm Pacific on August 31st!



Additionally, Cinemark will air the premiere episode of Candela Obscura at select theaters on August 31st. Cinemark has aired select episodes of Critical Role in the past, but this marks the first time that Candela Obscura has gotten the theater treatment. Notably, the first episode of Chapter 2 of Candela Obscura will run almost 5 hours and will not start in theaters until the 7 PM PT start time.

Candela Obscura is a new monthly series produced by Critical Role that is set in a Gilded Age inspired world haunted by eldritch and cosmic terrors. The show uses the Candela Obscura game system, which is built on the new Illuminated Worlds game system set to be published by Darrington Press, Critical Role's game publishing system. Notably, Candela Obscura's ruleset builds off of a design heavily inspired by Blades in the Dark, as opposed to Dungeons & Dragons. A quickstart guide for Candela Obscura has already been released, with a full game release set for later this year.

New episodes of Candela Obscura will air the last Thursday of every month on Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels. The VOD version of each episode will be posted two weeks after the episode airs.