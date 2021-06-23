Critical Role Reveals First Look at The Legend of Vox Machina Character Art

Critical Role has revealed a first look at the character art for its upcoming The Legend of Vox Machina series and revealed that Emmy Award-winning designer Phil Bourassa would serve as the lead character designer for the series. Critical Role revealed Bourassa's involvement as well as the first character art for the series in a 10-minute video which can be viewed above. Bourassa previously served as the lead character designer for Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood and several other animated DC movies. The video also contains a brief couple of seconds of completed animation for the show, with Vex pulling out of a "Mercenaries Wanted" poster and showing it to the camera with the rest of the team behind her. You can see the first look at the character art below:

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

The Legend of Vox Machina is an upcoming animated series that adapts the early adventures of Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Critical Role raised over $12 million on Kickstarter to develop and produce the series, and it was subsequently picked up by Amazon Prime and renewed for a second season. The Critical Role cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, who are all professional voice actors, will reprise their roles for the series and serve as executive producers. Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse) will also serve as executive director, with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. Titmouse Studios is serving as the animation partner for the show.

The series is described as follows: "The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of second-rate adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces. Throughout the first season, our characters will face undead giants, overthrow a sinister necromancer, and confront a powerful curse that has taken root inside their own group. Through it all, they learn how to function as a team, and discover they’re much more than that: they’re family."

No release date has been announced for The Legend of Vox Machina, but the video teased that it would be "Coming Soon."