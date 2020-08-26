Critical Role Reveals New Look at Animated Series

Critical Role has posted a brand new video feature about their upcoming The Legend of Vox Machina cartoon. Earlier today, Critical Role posted a ten minute featurette title The Legend of the World of The Legend of Vox Machina, which gives a glimpse into bringing the world of Exandria to life. The video shows off several "first looks" of iconic locations like Emon and Whitestone, along with some behind the scene discussion about how production studio Titmouse Inc. handled converting the world of Critical Role from descriptions during a tabletop RPG game to a full blown animated world. The video reveals everything from how art director Arthur Loftis picked out a unique architectural style for Whitestone, while also choosing to provide a level of familiarity to Emon to prevent it from overwhelming newcomers to the series.

Critical Role is a popular web series featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The Legend of Vox Machina is a loose adaptation of Critical Role's first campaign, which focuses on a group of unlikely protagonists coming together to save the world from multiple cataclysmic threats. The first season will include the popular "Whitestone" arc, which pit heroes against a vampire and necromancer duo who had taken over the home of one of the characters. The series was originally funded through a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign. Amazon Prime picked up the animated series and renewed it for a second season earlier this year. While The Legend of Vox Machina was meant to come out in this fall, the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in the production of the series.

You can check out the full video above. New episodes of Critical Role air every Thursday at 7 PM PT on their Twitch channel, with VOD versions posted to YouTube the following Monday.

