World of Warcraft Composer Neal Arcee Will Score Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina Series

Award-winning composer Neal Arcee will score The Legend of Vox Machina, the animated series based on Critical Role's first campaign. Critical Role announced that Arcee, whose best known for providing music for game franchises like Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Starcraft, and the TV shows Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis, will score their upcoming animate series. Critical Role announced the news on their latest installment of "The Legend of The Legend of Vox Machina," a behind-the-scenes look at the making the show. Additionally, Critical Role also announced that Peter Habib and Mr. Fantastic will write and produce the original songs sung by Scanlan Shorthalt, the bard character voiced by Sam Riegel. You can check out the announcements in the video above.

Arcee is an award-winning composer with a 25-year career that includes movies, games, and television shows. In addition to the work listed above, Arcee also provided music for action movies like Assassination Games, Six Bullets, and The Mechanic.

Critical Role is a popular webseries featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The show's cast includes Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. The show launched as part of Geek & Sundry's programming back in 2015, but eventually spun out into its own studio and production company. In 2019, Critical Role raised over $12 million to produce an animated series based on their first D&D campaign that focused on a group of heroes known as Vox Machina. Amazon Prime eventually picked up the animated series, titled The Legend of Vox Machina, and has already renewed it for a second season. Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse) will also serve as executive producers of the new animated series, with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. Titmouse Studios is serving as the animation partner for the show.

No release date has been announced for The Legend of Vox Machina, but Amazon Prime says that the series is "Coming Soon." Expect more on this announcement on ComicBook.com later this week.