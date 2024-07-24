Critical Role Officially Announces Moonward, Reveals First Trailer

Critical Role has released the first trailer for Moonward, a new roleplaying story set within the world of its Midst podcast. The new four-part miniseries brings Critical Role founders Marisha Ray and Liam O’Brien into the Midst universe as they join Midst creators Sara Wile and Matt Roen for a new story set after the destruction of Midst’s moon at the conclusion of the original podcast. Xen, the third member of Midst’s Third Person production studio, will guide the story as a narrator.

The original Midst podcast was a semi-improvisational fictional story featuring a motley cast of characters in the build up to Midst’s moon literally falling out of the sky. The original podcast was picked up by Critical Role, remastered, and approved for a third season, which ended earlier this summer. Unlike the original Midst, which was purely a podcast, Moonward will be a “dynamic multimedia experience” in a black box theater setting, with live audio, music, and lighting effects combining with the cast narrating the story. Notably, while Moonward is billed as a roleplaying story, it won’t feature a particular game system, rules, or dice rolls.

“Midst has always been about play and experimentation,” said Wile in a press release announcing the series. “We’re honored to have this opportunity to adapt our storytelling style into a new medium with Critical Role, and we hope people will find it as fun to watch as we did to create!”

“The Midst cosmos was built using roleplay and improvisation to craft a collaborative narrative sandbox: Storytelling with friends,” added Roen.

You can check out the trailer for Moonward below. The new series will premiere on August 7th on Critical Role’s Twitch, YouTube, and Beacon platforms.