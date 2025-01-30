Dead Space Graphic Novels and Books Are Making a Comeback

Survival horror series Dead Space is having time in the spotlight once again! Back in 2023 the original game got a critically-acclaimed remake and now Dead Space graphic novels, which have been out of print for over a decade, are being reissued. Luckily for the fans, not only are the graphic novels being re-released, but so are the Dead Space prequel novels! Each book is listed for either $18 or $19, with different release dates that will be listed below. You can check out every book on Amazon here, or check them out individually below.

What’s next for Dead Space?

While these books are being brought back for those long-lasting hardcore fans, obviously the big want coming from fans is a new Dead Space game. Is Dead Space 4 going to come any time soon? Unfortunately, it looks like that idea might be dead in the water.

Dead Space original creator Glen Schofield recently met with the youtube creator DanAllenGaming to discuss everything Dead Space, from how it came to be to what’s going on now. Unfortunately, one of those topics was about how the team recently pitched EA on Dead Space 4, and ultimately it was denied.

“We tried, you know, the three of us. Dead Space 4.” Schofield says. He continues, “I mean, we’re talking this year. Well, we didn’t go too deep. They just said not right now, we appreciate it, we know who to talk to.”

It seems like although the new Dead Space remake was critically acclaimed, it might not have done enough to bring back the Dead Space franchise entirely. Hopefully all hope is not dead, and eventually, just like Schofield said, EA will call with the perfect deal. For now, we can continue living in the Dead Space world with these re-printed books.

