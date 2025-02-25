Konami and Bloober Team Announce New “Joint Project” Following Silent Hill 2 Success

One of the biggest PlayStation 5 games of 2024 was Silent Hill 2. The remake managed to surpass the expectations of fans and critics, and Konami is pleased with the game’s performance. Unlike previous Silent Hill games, the remake was handled by the Polish studio Bloober Team. Unsurprisingly, the success of Silent Hill 2 has convinced Konami and Bloober Team to pair on another project. At this time, the only confirmed detail about the project is that it will be related to one of Konami’s existing IPs. In a press release, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno praised the working relationship between the two companies.

“Our collaboration with KONAMI has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of SILENT HILL 2 speaks for itself. By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together,” writes Babieno. “Of course, we can’t reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can’t wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right.”

Another Silent Hill game seems like the most obvious choice, but it should be noted that Konami already has 2 other Silent Hill games in development: Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall. Silent Hill f is in development from NeoBards Entertainment, while Silent Hill: Townfall is in the works from No Code and Anna Purna Interactive. It seems hard to believe that Konami would put another Silent Hill into production when it already has another 2 games in the works, neither of which has a release date at the moment. However, if Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall are both pretty far along, this could be an attempt on Konami’s part to plan ahead for the future.

Given Bloober Team’s penchant for horror games, it’s also possible we could see them taking the reins on a new Castlevania. Outside of compilation games, Castlevania hasn’t had a wholly new game in more than a decade. Bloober Team has more experience working on 3D games compared to 2D, so it might be a weird fit. There have been 3D Castlevania games in the past, most notably in the N64 era, but those games aren’t held in nearly as high-regard as 2D classics like Symphony of the Night. If Konami really is going to bring back Castlevania, it would make more sense to work with someone that has experience on the series, such as MercurySteam.

Given how long development takes on most AAA games, it might be a while before we find out exactly what Konami and Bloober Team are working on. Whatever the game ends up being, hopefully the next collaboration between the two companies proves just as successful as Silent Hill 2.

