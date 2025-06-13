Cronos: The New Dawn Shows Off Gory Gameplay in New Trailer

If you loved Silent Hill 2 Remake (and can’t wait for Silent Hill Remake), you may want to keep your eyes on Cronos: The New Dawn, Bloober Team’s other survival horror game that releases this Fall. Trading in the foggy cityscape of Silent Hill for the apocalyptic ruins of Poland, the studio’s next title has been making waves since its announcement last year, and, with the release of today’s short but sweet gameplay trailer, it’s easy to see why. While other trailers for the game have shown gameplay, this one is unbogged by cinematics, just focusing on the gore and horrorscapes that The Traveler will come across on their quest.

While story details have been quiet, we do know that Cronos: The New Dawn follows The Traveler, an agent of the mysterious agency The Collective. Traveling back in time to 1980s Poland, you will find and extract those who survived The Change, a cataclysmic event that changed many humans into grotesque monsters called Orphans. It’s a far cry from many of Bloober Team’s past projects like Blair Witch and The Medium, but it still looks to nail the survival horror aspects fans have come to expect and love from the studio.

Cronos: The New Dawn‘s Gameplay Trailer Gives Off Dead Space Vibes

Play video

In the trailer, which runs just under two minutes, we see The Traveler make their way through the desolate Polish streets. While the enemy Orphans are scarcely placed around, it seems they’ll be a rather challenging foe, as it takes a lot more than just a well-placed shot to put them down. It does feel rather reminiscent of Dead Space, as Necromorphs didn’t go down easily and you had to cut off their limbs before you could seal the deal. However, it seems like Cronos: The New Dawn will add another layer to it, as some enemies, like the one The Traveler encounters in the hardware store, can merge with the corpses of fallen Orphans and become stronger. We can wager that some strategy will have to come into play when tackling these types of foes, leading to more than just a typical survival horror situation.

For fans of the horror genre, Bloober Team has quickly become a household name for its titles. From the P.T.-inspired Layers of Fear to the inventive take on Blair Witch, the Poland-based studio has risen to stardom, made even more so with 2024’s Silent Hill 2 Remake, which took the heavily-acclaimed 2001 horror game and brought it to life yet again. In our review of the title, which we gave a 4.5 out of 5, we said, “Bloober Team faithfully captured the spirit of games from this early PS2 era to the point that it made me reminisce and long to go back and play more games from that time.”

Early this week, Bloober Team and Konami announced another collaboration, this time to remake the original Silent Hill from 1999. If you’re into deep horror-filled hellscapes, tense combat, and scares galore, it seems Cronos: The New Dawn may be just what you need, no time-travel required.

Cronos: The New Dawn will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025.