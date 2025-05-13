Crusader Kings 3 Gets a Huge Update & New Patch Notes

The latest update from Paradox Interactive has arrived for Crusader Kings III, and it’s a big one. With the game on consoles, more players can experience the strategy delight than ever before, and Paradox Interactive has continued to support it. Many are excited about the new Season Pass for Crusader Kings III and the content it brings, and this update paves the way for this upcoming content, bringing numerous bug fixes, balancing, improvements, and more. Crusader Kings III remains one of the most popular strategy titles, both in part due to its engaging gameplay and mod support, the latter of which has also been improved with this update.

The patch notes for Crusader Kings III update today reveal a huge list of bug fixes. Many of the common issues plaguing the game have been addressed, improving the experience across all game modes. Paradox Interactive has requested players provide feedback about any further bugs discovered after the update.

Crusader Kings III is also receiving new features and rebalancing of old ones. This includes updates to the Khans and Mongols as well as Steppe-culture aspects that make these more robust. Balance changes have been made with the Blood Brotherhood, Temujin, nomadic rules, and so much more. Players can also enjoy enhanced art and interfaces.

We have listed the full patch notes for Crusader Kings III below.

Features​

Added Golden Lineage trait for the Greatest of Khans and their descendants, replacing the GoK house modifier

Added Ask to Join Confederation interaction, so players can hop into existing confederation on their own initiative

Added a Confederation Member guest pool to activities, so the members of your Confederation will be invited to activities

Added an important action to join your Tributaries’ wars

Dominating a Title now bypasses existing truces

Tribal era innovations now provide some Nomad specific bonuses

Added a Reindeer internal yurt building that provides county fertility bonuses in Forest and Taiga terrain

External yurt levels now have unique names

Gives Mogyer Confederation the Confederation Elective succession law, and gives Almos Arpad the First King of the Confederation modifier

Adds horse animations to the Warhorse story cycle, and diversifies background art

Steppe-culture castle and city holdings will now use art associated with their geographical region, and the steppe will use MENA holding art

Audits character window and event backgrounds for some general improvements, as well as specific steppe and tribal updates

Steppe-culture non-nomads (feudal, clan etc.) use backgrounds appropriate to their geographical region, ex. Western backgrounds in France, Indian backgrounds in India

Steppe-culture non-nomads use MENA backgrounds everywhere in the steppe if their location’s religion is Muslim, and otherwise: MENA backgrounds everywhere but the western steppe or Siberia (where they use Western backgrounds)

Steppe-culture tribals and landless adventurers use nomadic backgrounds in most cases

Tribals will use appropriate tribal-looking fallback backgrounds in more cases, rather than generic western feudal fallbacks

Improves Mongol invasion events with some updated loc, music, animations, backgrounds

Bugfixes

Government type and vassal stance filters no longer resets whenever a subject contract gets modified

Fixed an issue where no courtiers were generated for landed characters because of a faulty check on filled council positions

You can no longer mug herders

Cumania will no longer be named Khazaria in 1066 and 1178 start dates

Lowered the frequency of AIs asking for Paizas

Recently Sacked modifier now has a mixed martial icon

Added a 10-year cooldown to A Servant of WitchGodName event

Greatest of Khans Domicile will no longer bypass locked domicile slots

Iron Cavalry and Wolves of the Deep Steppe are not shown as potential to every culture in the game anymore

Bring Under Tribute CB has correct info about which Tributary Contracts will be established

Fixed tooltip for Herders County Fertility effects from the Seasons

Adopt Feudal Ways decision – the check for Tribes of the North culture is no longer visible for everyone

Organize Court task for Yeke Jarquchi Court Position now correctly increases Aptitude of other Court Positions

The Skull Collection internal upgrade for the Court Yurt now properly affects the agent joining chance for Schemes.

Schemes are no longer sometimes incorrectly invalidated when loading a save

The Impose Obedience intent is no longer visible if you don’t own Tours & Tournaments

The Byzantine throne room will no longer appear in unrelated Steppe cultures

Both Heavy Horse Archers and Horse Archers now count towards the Horse Breeders cultural tradition discount

The Tribes of the North cultural tradition only requires the Khans of the Steppe DLC now

The Steppe by Steppe achievement now takes into account the expanded areas of the Steppe through the Expand the Steppe decision

The Peace of the Great Khan decision no longer turns your government into a Republic

Opinion now properly affects the migration acceptance

The Vassals Cannot Migrate current situation tooltip is now more clear

Reactive advice for razing holdings as a nomad now takes the cooldown into consideration

Added a new trigger for checking if a holding could be razed by a nomad to improve the reactive advice for razing holdings

The Pleasure Dome building is always enabled after building it, even if your culture no longer has the Turkic or Mongolic heritage

The tooltip for the stargazer now correctly states you need to not be a kurultai member, rather than just “is not a councilor”

Added new defines for determining how many commanders are generated for mercenary and holy order titles

Landless rulers no longer have a max dread of zero

Fixed values displayed for contributed herd from herder tributaries in the realm subjects window

Fixed a bug where co-monarchs’ would show up as “co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-co-[title]” when they were becoming an independent ruler

Fixed information about culture heads determined by herd in the culture window

Fixed a softlock when the travel planning window was open

Fixed nomads being charged gold for reducing maa size and receiving double herd back in some cases

Made the game rule for nomadic situations unique so they are findable by type

Fixed crash when trying to update a null province’s domicile location cache

Fixed white screen soft lock when canceling from iron man save interface

Claims now use the base name of a title

Added cost icon to men-at-arms that are creatable because of a tributary contract

Vassals being targeted by the migration interaction now defer to their liege as the interaction recipient

Prevented men_at_arms_limit modifier to drop the max size of men-at-arms regiments below 0

Improved levy contribution tooltip when inspecting vassal and tributary levy contributions in the realm window

Vassals of tributaries now contribute levies to the tributary’s suzerain

Made levies income row visible for nomads since they can get levies from feudal tributaries and vassals

Fixed calculation for adjusted county fertility decline

Fixed noble family rating growing from house members outside realm

Fixed many court positions randomly invalidating for nomads during migration or when the holders got wounded/ill/old

Fixed a bug causing parts of some subject contracts to be reset when loading a save

Fixed bookmark characters not always wearing what their bookmark showed them wearing

Fixed the Cuman war mask not being selectable in the barbershop

Made the confederation_member script list work properly

Made visit settlement for adventurers work as it should in herder and nomad holdings

Explicitly cancels a character’s tributary contract once they become a vassal

Cancels truces both ways when a tributary contract is cancelled

A suzerain and a tributary are no longer referred to as ‘liege’ and ‘vassal’ in the subject contract window

Improved the tooltips for the court position tasks ‘blend cultures’ and ‘accommodate tributaries’, so they describe in detail how much they will increase cultural acceptance

Fixed issue in army window where there was a lot of lag opening the screen when you had a lot of special troops

Suzerains who join defensive wars should not be listed as allies when starting offensive wars. Also properly excluded defensive-only allies when calculating military strength with clear attacker-defender relation

Reduces incidents of peasant characters wearing rags while married to noble characters

AI will now use Herd to ransom themselves

Prevents priest characters in nomad flavor events from being deleted or moved to the pool after being hired

Balance

Limits Blood Brotherhood to same-gender characters, unless both are rulers or gender law is Equal

Rebalanced Temujin’s conqueror event to give smaller immediate rewards, but recurring bonuses over the next few years

Temujin’s conqueror event won’t give the Mongol Empire title, but clears the cooldown for Dominate Title

Made it likely Temujin’s conqueror event will happen earlier, while he is ~30-40 years old

Adds Herd effects to random conqueror events and their modifiers, making them more suitable for nomads

Balanced MaA ai quality so that nomads will hire more diverse MaA types, and be less obsessed with Steppe Raiders

Reduced the number of Confederations being formed and reduced the acceptance chance once they have 3 members.

Low Prowess and Low Dominance decreases marriage acceptance for Nomads

Player characters starting in regions that have Extra Nomads game rule turned on will always have Nomadic government (unless playing as a historically tribal culture in their area, such as Ethiopian in the Horn of Africa region)

Readjusted the inspection tree for nomadic rulers, removing some settled elements and giving them access to more elements from the Adventurer variant of the tree instead

Made levels 1 and 2 of the Herd Barter internal upgrade allow you to sell 10% of herd for a 10:1 exchange ratio, Levels 3 and 4 15% for 8:1, Levels 5 and 6 20% for 6:1

Removed the option to sell more and earn more from the event you get after taking the Summoning Wealthy Visitors: Local Offers decision

Non-nomadic characters targeted by the migration interaction are now much less willing to peaceably give up their lands

Reduced herder fertility growth bonus from pastoralists and the communal ethos from 2 to 0.35 (roughly the same as one single province with steppe terrain)

Reduced sources of knight effectiveness % from nomad yurt buildings

Reduced duration of First King of the Confederation modifier and added title creation cost malus

Potential GoK’s tributaries (and rulers below them) are prevented from joining the Great War of Defiance, reducing difficulty for the potential GoK in most circumstances

AI are more likely to take the Become GoK decision when they are valid for it

Adds vassal herd modifier to Disciplinarian Accolade

Art

Added domicile building icon for reindeer yurt

Added Golden Lineage trait icon

Interface

Added a fix to the traits possibly pushing buttons out of the list widget

Made trait overspill hide under button or bottom right box in character lists

Fixes for culture names pushing interface

Toast messages fired during succession are now properly animated and no longer half transparent

Improved the Migration window when playing nomadic situations other than The Great Steppe such as the Sápmi

Fixed issue causing subject opinion changes not to show in tooltips when modifying subject contracts for tributaries

Separated barony and character modifiers in the UI for domicile buildings

Updated the Dominance level indicators on the Nomad widget

Localization

Added information about the change of Obedience acceptance in Legitimacy tooltips

Improved display of edge case fail conditions for Negotiate Obedience interaction

Lowered Eyelid options are now properly localized

Updated the Domicile game concept to reflect their current succession behavior

Improved the description of Sovereignty CB

Fixed the localization for the disband_confederation effect

Changed mention of vassal in tax tooltips to subject

Fixed loc of Situation game concept

Databases

Renamed black horde to red horde which would be more suitable with cardinal direction color assignment

User Modding

Added a new neighboring_top_overlords_connected_by_land ai_recipients list that targets overlords of neighbors that are connected to them by land (including through tributaries)

Added define to control the maximum size of horde riders independent of maa modifiers that a character might have

With two parts of the Crusader Kings III roadmap already taken care of for this year, the next big release to look forward to is the Coronations Event Pack coming in Q3 2025. Beyond that, a “major expansion” will release in Q4 2025 with “All Under Heaven” increasing the size of the map by at least 30%, according to Paradox.