Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown Now Available In Steam Early Access

Fans of multiplayer games have been buzzing about Crytek's Hunt: Showdown for the past few months now. But the time for talk is over – it's time to track down a few bounties!

The publisher has announced today that the game is now available on Steam Early Access, going for $29.99, giving players the chance to check out the competitive multiplayer action as they hunt down bounties in both PvE and PvP environments.

Here's the general description of the game, straight from the publisher:

"Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game with heavy PvE elements from the makers of Crysis. Set in the darkest corners of the world, it packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Hunt's competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience. At the beginning of each match, up to five teams of two set out to track monstrous targets. Once they've found and defeated one of these they will receive a bounty—and instantly become a target for every other hunter left on the map. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything."

"We want to take this opportunity to thank everybody who participated in closed alpha testing," said Hunt Producer Fatih Özbayram. "It was essential for us in our continuing developments, and we are grateful to have such a dedicated community this early in the game."

"Early access is a big milestone for the team, and we are all excited to finally be releasing Hunt: Showdown out into the wild," said Hunt: Showdown Creative Director Magnus Larbrant. "With Hunt, we wanted to make the game that we, as gamers, have always wanted to play ourselves: tense, dark, addictive, terrifying—a real adrenaline-pumping experience. We have the foundations laid out, and now with the support and input of the community during early access, we can polish that experience together."

Since the game is in Early Access, the team will continue updating the game until its eventual final release. But now players can get their hands on it and see what it's all about!

Check out Hunt: Showdown on PC now!