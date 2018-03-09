CS:GO Mod Adds Fortnite Building Tools For a Crazy Result

What’s better than both Counter-Strike: Global Operations and Fortnite? A Fortnite mod in CS:GO, of course. Sounds like your best dream from last night, right? Well, thanks to a modder named Kinsi55 (creator of CS:GO battle royale mod Go 4 The Kill), a Fortnite mod in CS:GO exists, in reality. No, really.

The mod does exactly what you would hope it would do: allows you to build like you would in Fortnite, but in CS:GO. The result? A high and pure dosage of craziness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, the mod is not available to the public, but it’s still neat to see two popular games smooshed together. Kinisi55 has said that, at the moment, there is no plan to release it to the masses either, but maybe if we cross our fingers and toes all at once, Kinsi55 will have a change of mind.

As you can see in the above video above, Kinsi55, with the new building tools, is able to build a way up to a rooftop for a superior position. In the process of doing this, the video tantalisingly teases what CS:GO would look like with more vertical scale. If implemented, the building tools, or something akin to them, would ruin the pure experience of CS:GO, but also offer almost an entirely new experience. Now, will Valve ever offer such a thing? Probably not, but it doesn’t hurt to dream. However, if Valve did decide to go down this path, it would likely have to retool the game’s skyboxes, which are a bit cramped and a bit buggy to support such building tools.

Until then, we are just going to have suffice with plain ol’ Fortnite and plain ol’ CS:GO, not that I’m complaining. Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a mobile port and cross-play inbound. As for a Switch port, we will also have to keep on dreaming, as Epic Games hasn’t made any indication it plans on bringing its massively popular title to the Nintendo platform, despite Chance the Rapper asking politely. Meanwhile, CS:GO is available on PC, where it has exclusively been since 2012.

Source: PC Gamer