Gen Con 2024: Cthulhu Finally Comes to Arkham Horror: The Card Game

Cthulhu is finally coming to Arkham Horror: The Card Game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games announced that it would publish The Drowned City, a new expansion to its long-running Arkham Horror living card game that finally puts investigators on a collision course with Cthulhu, the Great Old One at the heart of Lovecraftian mythos. Fantasy Flight has long resisted actually putting Cthulhu in its Lovecraftian game, but the new storyline will leave Arkham “forever changed” when its completed.

However, the presence of Lovecraft’s best-known monster does not mean the game is ending. “Now I want to be clear, some of you may have heard us discuss the idea that Cthulhu would mark the end of Arkham Horror: The Card Game, said Jim Cartwright, VP of Strategy for Fantasy Flight Games. “This could not be further from the truth. This is just a huge milestone for us as we take Arkham the city into a new direction, into a new place and I promise you when the campaign is over, Arkham will never truly be the same.”

Arkham Horror: The Card Game features players running through a set of connected encounters, which often involve either exploring a set of locations or trying to move from location to location to disrupt some evil plan. Players build a deck of cards (usually focused on one aspect, but occasionally players have access to multiple aspects during deckbuilding) containing actions, items, weapons, and even spells. Every character has four key stats, and when called to make a particular test, they draw tokens from a “Chaos Bag” to determine whether they pass or fail a check. Over the course of a campaign, players have the opportunity to upgrade their deck with more cards, usually in the form of new allies or items that tie into the story.

The Drowned City expansion for Arkham Horror: The Roleplaying Game comes out in early 2025.