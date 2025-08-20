Cult of the Lamb’s Largest Update Yet to Add Survival Elements, Ranching, and a Whole New Realm

A new trailer has dropped for what is shaping up to be a massive update for Cult of the Lamb, coming to the indie roguelike hit in early 2026. Although just a short preview of what will be coming, the teaser contains plenty of things for Cult of the Lamb players to get excited about. It appears that the newest update, called “Woolhaven,” will introduce a touch of new, cozy-game-style mechanical flavor, combined with survival mechanics, to enhance the already engaging experience of running a cult.

In the Woolhaven trailer, which dropped in tandem with Gamescom, we are shown glimpses of the mysterious origins of the Lamb as they venture into the snowy mountain realm of Yngya, the forgotten “God of the Lambs.”

At the mountain peak, the Lamb finds an ancient statue of a mult-eyed lamb-like creature, which they waste no time in awakening its frozen heart and unleashing a horde of flesh-like creatures upon the mountainside. After this change, the cinematic ends, and we see gameplay of the snowy white Lamb interacting with new mechanics in this mountain environment. There are quite a few new mechanics already spoiled in this short 1-minute trailer, which include:

Ranching : Players will be able to tame, breed, and harvest animals that provide critical resources for the survival of the cult in this new icy mountain environment. Some animals can be ridden, and cult followers can be trained to care for different rare animals. In the trailer, the Lamb is seen riding a large, horned, mammoth-like creature.

: Players will be able to tame, breed, and harvest animals that provide critical resources for the survival of the cult in this new icy mountain environment. Some animals can be ridden, and cult followers can be trained to care for different rare animals. In the trailer, the Lamb is seen riding a large, horned, mammoth-like creature. Winter Survival : With a new biome comes new concerns for maintaining a thriving cult. Players will need to worry about managing their cult’s hunger and warmth as they are blanketed by freezing snow and wind. Based on the shown gameplay, players will need to install new buildings, such as hot springs and other sources of warmth, to fend off the chilly conditions.

: With a new biome comes new concerns for maintaining a thriving cult. Players will need to worry about managing their cult’s hunger and warmth as they are blanketed by freezing snow and wind. Based on the shown gameplay, players will need to install new buildings, such as hot springs and other sources of warmth, to fend off the chilly conditions. Reclaim an Ancient Town : In this new update, players will be tasked with reviving the old town of Woolhaven to its former glory, reclaiming souls to restore the lamb God Yngya’s power.

: In this new update, players will be tasked with reviving the old town of Woolhaven to its former glory, reclaiming souls to restore the lamb God Yngya’s power. New Content: The update promises two new dungeons and a host of new creatures corrupted with “rot” that will challenge the player as they fight through the snowy landscape. For perspective, the base game for Cult of the Lamb contained four main dungeons, so this new update will be adding a considerable percentage of new content for players to plow through.

In a Steam post about the upcoming update, the developers shared that Woolhaven will feature some of the posthumous music and voice-over work from its audio director, Narayana Johnson, who passed away earlier in the year.

“These songs are some of our favourites he ever made, and with the help of Power Up Audio and Arrowbird, who had been working closely over the last couple of years on the soundtrack with Riverboy, they have helped create the sound of Woolhaven from Narayana’s work,” said the post.

The development post told players that they can expect “much more” than what has already been teased for the Woolhaven DLC. The developers bragged that Woolhaven will feature “way more content than what any of our previous content updates have had.” Although the release date for Woolhaven is still a ways off in early 2026, Cult of the Lamb fans will need to stay tuned to catch more reveals between now and then.