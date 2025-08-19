Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: Every Major Announcement and Trailer

Summer is nearly at its end, which means that Gamescom 2025 is finally upon us. The world’s largest video game convention takes place annually in Cologne, Germany, and is often a home for many major new video game reveals and trailers. Generally speaking, most of the biggest announcements tend to happen at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is the event that kicks off the convention and is hosted by none other than Geoff Keighley. The 2025 edition of Gamescom ONL is set to transpire today, August 19th, and will be streamed live across YouTube and Twitch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live beginning, we actually know what some of the biggest reveals at the show will be. Keighley has already confirmed in advance of the broadcast that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, and World of Warcraft: Midnight will get new trailers. In addition, a new glimpse of Fallout Season 2 will also be appearing in advance of the TV show’s return on Prime Video later this fall. All of this, plus some unexpected surprises, are said to be shown off throughout the duration of Gamescom ONL.

If you’d prefer not to watch the entirety of Gamescom Opening Night Live, though, and would instead like to get a quick glimpse of all of the event’s biggest pieces of news, then we’ve got it all here for you. We will be updating this article throughout the Gamescom ONL broadcast as these announcements happen. As such, be sure to bookmark this page or refresh it over time to see everything that has come from Gamescom this year.

Bubsy 4D Revealed

Play video

Yes, believe it or not, Bubsy is back. The first major reveal from the pre-show of Gamescom Opening Night Live was that of Bubsy 4D. The often-maligned platforming mascot is getting another 3D installment that will look to improve on the franchise’s mistakes of the past. A release date was not announced, but Bubsy 4D is in the works for every major platform.

Battlestar Galactica Strategy Game Revealed

Play video

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is a new strategy game in the works for PC platforms. It’s set to release in early 2026 and comes from developer Alt Shift and publisher Dotemu.

He-Man Beat ‘Em Up Game Gets First Trailer

Play video

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is the next major franchise to get a beat ’em up game of its own with Dragon Pearl of Destruction. Details on the project are still sparse, but it’s coming from publisher Limited Run Games to all current-gen platforms.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed to Release in 2025

While not necessarily “new” information, Hollow Knight: Silksong made a brief appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live and was reiterated to be launching before the end of 2025. The game’s full release date will likely be unveiled this Thursday in a stream that developer Team Cherry is holding.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Gameplay Unveiled

Play video

Following its announcement earlier this year, a first look at gameplay from Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was revealed. The footage solely stems from the game’s campaign, with multiplayer and Zombies gameplay to arrive later. BO7 also now has a release date and will arrive this fall on November 14th.

Lords of the Fallen 2 Revealed, Arriving in 2026

Play video

Lords of the Fallen 2 is officially happening and will arrive in 2026. The game is set 100 years after the previous entry and will expand upon the action-RPG stylings further. Gameplay hasn’t yet been shown off, but it will be revealed later this year.

New LEGO Batman Game Revealed, Will Adapt the Batman Movies

Play video

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been announced and marks TT Games’ return to the LEGO Batman franchise. Rather than tell its own unique story, Legacy of the Dark Knight will adapt the Batman film franchise and will include new takes on Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Batman, among others. It’s set to release in 2026 and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Monster Hunter Wilds, Final Fantasy XIV Crossover Revealed

Play video

Capcom is partnering with Square Enix for a collaboration between Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy XIV. This crossover is set to kick off this October.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Gets Best Trailer Yet

Play video

Capcom shared yet another new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword at Gamescom. This gameplay trailer is arguably the most extensive we’ve seen yet for Way of the Sword and showcases some of the boss fights from the game. A release date still hasn’t been announced, but the next Onimusha entry will arrive in early 2026.

Sekiro Is Getting the Anime Treatment

Play video

FromSoftware’s beloved action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to become an anime. Titled Sekiro: No Defeat, the series is set to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. A launch date has not yet been announced.

Play video

As promised, the first full trailer for Season 2 of Fallout was shown off at Gamescom. The video dives into the new setting of New Vegas and teases plenty of crossovers with the game series. Fallout Season 2 will also hit Prime Video later this year on December 17th.

Indiana Jones Is Getting DLC, Switch 2 Port

Play video

As rumors indicated, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is getting DLC dubbed The Order of Giants. The expansion is due out soon on September 4th. In addition, a Switch 2 version of Indiana Jones is on the way and will release in 2026.

Play video

Deadpool VR has received its first new trailer following its reveal just a few months back. The video better highlights the mechanics and story that it will boast, which features Marvel baddies like Mojo and Omega Red. It will release exclusively for Meta Quest 3 headsets this year on November 18th.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Gets Intense New Story Trailer

Play video

Ahead of its release in October, a new trailer for Ninja Gaiden 4 dropped at Gamescom. The trailer touches more on the story elements of NG4 while also highlighting many of the fast-paced, bloody combat mechanics that it will feature.

Silent Hill f Details More of Its Story

Play video

Prior to its release in September, Konami shared a new trailer for Silent Hill f. It highlights more of the narrative of the latest Silent Hill game than ever before, giving prospective players a better idea of what to expect when it drops on September 25th.