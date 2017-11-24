Someone Created A Fully Functional Cuphead Arcade Cabinet And It Definitely Makes Us Want One

There is no limiting the creativity that gamers show off when it comes to their beloved fandoms. When the brutally fun retro-inspired game Cuphead came out, the praise for its design and gameplay was immediate. With the game itself having “retro” roots, in only makes sense that there would be an arcade rendering of the recently released title. Luckily, one fan realised this and made it happen!

As one would expect a custom arcade machine to be, the latest creation is epic. Redditorxiubeda ‘John Sellers’ made his very first cabinet in homage to the popular game and he 100% nailed it. In the video’s description, the creator states that the coin slot opens up to show off the Xbox that was built into the machine itself as the video below shows off actual gameplay of the functioning throwback system. Check out Seller’s creation below:

When asked how he built the machine, he replied:

“I designed the whole thing on a computer program called flexisign. I own a big CNC router and had everything cut out on that. there is no paint on this also. everything is printed vinyl. i bought a slotting bit and routed out a slot to put the rubber t-molding in for that real arcade look!”

For those that may be unaware of the classically styled game that is Cuphead, the storyline is hilariously twisted:

“Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!”

To check out more about his creation and his other works, you can check out his official YouTube channel right here!