‘Cuphead’ Creator Wants the Character in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Now that Cuphead is coming to the Nintendo Switch, the creator of the challenging platformer has opened up about hopes to one day have Cuphead and Mugman make an appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Cuphead co-creator Jared Moldenhauer told Game Informer during this year’s Game Developer Conference that Moldenhauer has “dreamed of Smash Bros.” and said that if Nintendo and its fans want Cuphead and Mugman in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the co-creator has no problem with the idea.

Cuphead characters being in the latest Smash Bros. game might’ve seemed like an impossible feat regardless of how wild the game’s DLC roster gets, but the idea isn’t so far-fetched now that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Game Informer reported that, during a group discussion with “Nindies” that Cuphead and Moldenhauer now are part of following news of the game’s port, the co-creator expressed interest in having the characters in Nintendo’s fighting series. Moldenhauer said all it would take is fans wanting it to happen and Nintendo’s approval and said “we don’t need anything” in return.

“I’ve dreamed of Smash Bros,” Moldenhauer said. “[Cuphead and Mugman] belong in there. So basically if fans want it, I couldn’t see how Nintendo wouldn’t want the fans to get what they wanted. I think they would because they support their fans a lot … So if Nintendo was keeping their fans happy, then I’d be more than pleased to make that the easiest transition. Just a piece of paper, we don’t need anything. You can have those characters make an appearance.”

Moldenhauer, when asked what characters the cast of Cuphead would fight, proposed a 2v2 battle between Cuphead, Mugman, and the Ice Climbers.

“Maybe just Ice Climbers?” Moldenhauer said. “Like a two versus two. I’ve been [playing] a lot of the NES mini, and it’s not my favorite game. That’s why Ice Climbers came up because it’s like ‘Well, that one isn’t fun,’ so I kind of want to take those characters and then demolish them.”

Cuphead will release on the Nintendo Switch on April 18th.

