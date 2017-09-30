Cuphead Tip: Don’t Go In With Default Controls, Here’s Why

The retro cartoon-inspired Cuphead is now available for Xbox One and PC players, and the game itself is one wild ride that promises challenges, a quirky progression, and a lot of fun. Though overall the game is incredibly enjoyable, if there is one thing you should know before beginning Cuphead on console, it’s this: REMAP THE CONTROLS.

Though the art direction and general gameplay were fantastically done, the default controls for the latest title were poorly thought out. Though the Xbox version does support a keyboard and mouse set up, the controller support isn’t the issue; it’s the command assignment. By using the face buttons for simple functions such as jump and shoot, the wonky button relation took a challenging game, and pushed it towards being frustrating. Luckily, it’s not hard to fix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like most games, there is the ability to remap to the player’s desire. There are many different options to go with, this is simply our recommendation for a smoother gameplay experience:

A – Jump

B – Dash

Left Bumper – Switch Weapon

Left Trigger – Lock

Right Bumper – Ex Shot

Right Trigger – Shoot

This goes more in line with how a lot of games map out their basic functions, though switch weapon also works with ‘Y’ as well – it all comes down to player preference.

Cuphead is available now for Xbox One and PC players for $19.99. Below is the official description of the game, for those interested in trying it out!

“Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!”