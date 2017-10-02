Here’s How To Unlock Two Of Cuphead’s Best Modes…If You’re Good Enough

Based on what you’ve probably read in our review, Cuphead is a run-and-gun shooter that means serious business. That said, it’s definitely not something to be missed, with an amazing presentation and a ton of unlockable goodies.

This includes bonus modes, including a new hard mode that makes things even more difficult, as well as a vintage black and white mode for all of you that really want to take this back to the old-school.

Now, the following steps will help you with unlocking these modes, so if you want to avoid spoilers, we suggest turning away now.

Still here? Okay.

First off, make your way to the World 3 hub (once you unlock it, of course – you’ll need to get through Worlds 1 and 2 first), and look for a turtle that’s sitting over by the docks. As you speak with him, he’ll talk to you about pacifism, hinting at what you’ll need to do to get through the “run and gun” levels.

So here’s what you need to do. There are six “run and gun” stages, and you’ll need to complete them without firing a single shot. That sounds impossible, but keep in mind that you’ll still be able to use the parry move, as well as your super attack without it being demerited. But if you fire one shot in these stages, you’ll have to start all over again.

Here’s a log of the six “run and gun” stages you’ll need to go through:

Funfair Fever

Treetop Trouble

Forest Follies

Funhouse Frazzle

Perilous Piers

Rugged Ridge

Now, once you get that done, just return to the turtle and he’ll notify you that you found the path of pacifism, and give you some black-and-white and audio filters, which you can switch on at any time.

As for hard mode, just beat the game and you’ll be able to unlock it. Word of warning, though – everything goes a lot faster, and you’ll be challenged at every turn, as if you weren’t already with the game’s normal difficulty. Good luck!

Cuphead is available now for Xbox One, Windows PC and Steam.