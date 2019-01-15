‘Cursed Castilla’ Brings Retro Platforming Goodness To Nintendo Switch Next Week

A while ago, I checked out a game called Cursed Castilla EX, Abylight’s loving tribute to the classic Ghouls ‘n Ghosts series. Like those games, it offers up a tremendous challenge while also providing a presentation that fit right into the “throwback” era. But if you somehow missed it on PlayStation 4 and other platforms, don’t worry- it’ll soon be making its way to Nintendo Switch!

Over on Twitter, the developer announced the return of Don Ramiro, the hero of Castilla, and that players would be able to check out his adventure on Nintendo’s platform starting on January 24. What’s more, they’re offering a 10 percent discount off the game’s regular price of $11.99, so you can pre-order it and get it for under ten bucks! You can check out the tweet below.

⚔️Save the date⚔️ Don Ramiro is back! *Cursed Castilla will be available on #NintendoSwitch next January 24th *For the glory of Tolomera, a 10% discount for pre-orders starting on January 17th RT appreciated +Info: //t.co/pCeTDMMc3o#retrogames #arcadegames #indiegames pic.twitter.com/KEv2Umz4pP — Abylight Studios (@abylight) January 15, 2019

You can check out a teaser trailer for the game above, which gives you an idea of what kind of challenge awaits you as you take on supernatural forces.

The game is “packed with pure classic arcade action running at 60fps (docked and handheld), four different endings, four different view modes and full of nostalgia,” the team explained in its press release. “Do you think this is all? Here, you have more:

Explore Tolomera del Rey in depth through eight game stages.

Fight against more than 48 types of enemies and 19 final bosses.

Brag about your combat skills with 16 unlockable Achievements.

Learn about the myths featured in the game with the illustrated bestiary as well.

If a great feat and becoming the most famed knight of the kingdom is something you would be interested in, jump in!”

Considering we don’t have that many retro adventures to choose from on the Switch, Cursed Castilla should be an ideal fit.

And it comes recommended as well. I said about the PS4 version, “While Cursed Castilla EX comes to an end all too soon, it’s a sweet old-school journey that many players, especially those that grew up in the NES era, should take again. Its visuals and music have their hearts in the right place, and the gameplay is just about perfect if you’re seeking a Ghosts vibe. Just remember- come prepared. This is the sort of game that will not just hand you your ass, but rip it off, gift wrap it, wait till Christmas, smash you over the head with it and then steal Christmas dinner. Yep, that hard- but totally worth it.”

So for those of you looking for a difficult old-schooler, this is definitely the game for you.

Will you be checking out Cursed Castilla when it releases? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!