These Custom ‘Fallout’ PS4 and Xbox One Controllers Bring Style to the Wasteland

With Fallout 76 is available now with tons of new content ahead, and with the hint of a possible new Fallout announcement coming soon, it’s safe to say that the Wasteland is on our minds. Whether you’re showing off those survival chops on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, these custom Fallout-inspired controllers are the perfect way to ramp up that experience:

The shop seen above is run by Devin L Smith and he’s got an impressive line-up of customized controllers ranging from Star Wars, to Assassin’s Creed, and so many more! This shop has definitely hit all the major fandoms!

For those looking to see what the game is about that inspired this epic controller, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC. You can also check out our preview review here.

