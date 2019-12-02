Cyber Monday: Amazon PS4 Pro Deal Includes Three of the Biggest Games for $299.99

A few weeks ago a mysterious PlayStation 4 Pro bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition appeared on Amazon that seemed destined for a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. Apparently, its destiny was to become a Cyber Monday Lightning Deal, which you can grab here for $299.99 until the timer hits zero or the deal is 100% claimed. Needless to say, it will reach that 100% mark well before the Lightning Deal officially ends. This is the best PS4 Pro deal that we’ve seen thus far, and will likely be the best deal offered for the entire holiday shopping season.

As for the other big holiday deals on PlayStation 4 consoles, you can still get the the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1TB PlayStation Pro bundle here at Walmart and here at Gamestop for $299. Keep tabs on Amazon and Best Buy for restocks.

The $199.99 1TB PlayStation Slim bundle with The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is sold out pretty much everywhere, but additional stock should arrive soon. Keep tabs on Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop for a refresh.

Additional Black Friday PlayStation 4 deals on games, and accessories can still be found at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop now.

