Snag a Brand New, Magma Red DualShock 4 Controller for Almost Half Off

As consoles develop and grow, players have watched prices for accessories jump higher and higher. These days, controllers generally go for about $60 to $80, depending on when it released and whether or not it was customized for a specific franchise or has special additional capabilities. For many, when controllers bite the bullet, buying another one to replace the fallen can dent budgets at pretty inconvenient times.

Playstation’s Dualshock controller series is no different, but thanks to Cyber Monday discounts, players can pick up a shiny brand new one for nearly half off, today only. Over on Target’s official website, the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in Magma Glacier Red currently sits pretty at a price of $39.99, down from it’s usual price tag of $64.99. It’s your standard Dualshock 4, with wireless Bluetooth connection and a share button to quickly show off your latest gameplay or in-game screenshots to your friends on social media. The controller stands out with a matte bright-red finish, and is a perfect stocking stuffer centerpiece for the gamer in your household.

For players, this year’s Cyber Monday is packed with Playstation deals from most major retailers, many of which include major discounts for games like Horizon Zero Dawn (the hit franchise that gamers jumped on this past week when the digital edition went on sale for only $20) and a sale on the Playstation VR headset, among others. Most stores still have a few of these controllers in stock, so if you’re looking to get it immediately, make sure to check for in-store pick-up on the website before you check out.

There are plenty of other deals on the market, including GameStop’s roster of Cyber Monday offerings, and Amazon’s half-off sale on Switch accessories. For gamers who are planning to stock up before the year is out, now’s probably the time to hop on these offers.