Cyberpunk 2077 Drops to $5 Today Only

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020, but the launch of the game was a bug-filled disaster. However, there’s a good game in there, and developer CD Projekt Red is slowly uncovering it with updates. That said, it is certainly worth taking (another) chance on for only $5, which is all you’ll have to pay if you grab it here at Best Buy as part of their Spring Video Game Sale for Thursday, April 7th.

Physical editions of Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS5/PS4 and Xbox One/Series X are currently available with the discount, but the deal has proven popular and the game has been going in and out of stock.Keep checking back in if you find it listed as unavailable. Either way, the deal will end at 10pm PST / 1am EST tonight, so take advantage while you can.

The official description for Cyberpunk 2077 reads:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in night city, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary Outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberwar, skill set and play style, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.