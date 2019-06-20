Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have AI Uber Self-Driving Cars

Now that we finally know when we’ll be getting our hands on CD Projekt Red‘s highly anticipated futuristic RPG, the devs are beginning to roll out more and more information about the game. We have already learned that Keanu Reeves will be featured in Cyberpunk 2077, players will be able to go outside of Night City, there will be multiple endings, and so much more. In addition to this, UI coordinator Alvin Liu spoke with Prima Games recently to discuss the upcoming title, including the fact that it will feature an AI Uber service to help players get around town.

As we have seen in the footage released so far, there are going to be plenty of vehicles for players to get their hands on. The apartments in Night City will have large garages so one will be able to collect some of these automobiles. However, there may be some times where you don’t want to get behind the wheel. Maybe you have some business to handle but need to get somewhere. Whatever the case may be, there will be some AI self-driving cars that can get you to where you need to go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have an AI robot Uber self-driving car service, so if you hate driving, you can just call your local AI and have them pick you up,” Liu said. It is definitely worth noting, however, that this service will come at a cost and the debt can pile up pretty quickly, according to CD Projekt Red.

Either way, players will get to experience all of this for themselves when Cyberpunk 2077 launches on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Will you be taking advantage of the AI Uber service in Cyberpunk 2077? What else about the game are you looking forward to? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!