Dark Horse Announces The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition

Dark Horse Books and CD Projekt Red have officially announced a deluxe edition of The World of Cyberpunk 2077! While we’ve known about the standard edition of the book, which explores the lore and art of the upcoming video game, for some time now, the deluxe edition features a number of goodies that anyone invested in the franchise will love. If you’re going to buy a book about the world of a video game, you might as well go all in, right?

More specifically, the deluxe edition of the 192-page tome features an exclusive cover and slipcase, a set of temporary tattoos promoting the game’s various gangs, an exclusive Johnny Silverhand poster, and four postcards featuring Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles. You can check out an image of The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition, will all its accoutrements, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Step into the year 2077, a world dotted with dystopian metropoles where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common–they’re necessary tools to get ahead,” The World of Cyberpunk 2077‘s description reads in part. “Delve into incisive lore to discover how the economic decline of the United States created a crippling dependence on devious corporations and birthed the Free State of California. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.”

What do you think about the deluxe edition announced here? Are you excited to pick up and play Cyberpunk 2077 when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game’s official website:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold for $99.99. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.