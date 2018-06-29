Cyberpunk 2077 E3 Trailer Explained “Frame by Frame” by CD Projekt RED, EP 3

The Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer was stunning, but what many might not know is that those beautiful cinematics? Yeah, those were actual gameplay. We recently got our hands on the title ourselves for a full hour of glorious gameplay, but now the team themselves are sitting down to explain their impressive debut trailer … one frame at a time.

The explaination comes from a new blog series by the team over at CD Projekt RED going literally by each frame to tell its story. Their first entry and second entry can be found here, while the third episode dives more into the “Dream Big” mentality of Night City.

The developers explain this microcosm of wasted dreams as a place where “people want to dream big. The rat race is never over. The verticality of the city represents the social ladder. People at the bottom are literally living on the streets. They look up to those inside high buildings, as they look at the common folk from above. The city dictates the rules. It creates dreams and fuels people’s aspirations. They are fed advertisement, they can peek into lives of those more fortunate and are always pushed towards the, often unattainable, dream of fame and luxury.”

They continued to explain how the social ladder concept works by saying it “can be seen in every aspect of life in Night City. The less fortunate folks, albeit with a less-than-ideal quality of life, still have access to technology thanks to charity shops, which hand out tech to the poor. Old computers are also fairly easy to get a hold of. This is crucial to the overexposure of advertisement and jump-starting people’s dreams, which ultimately keeps them within the borders of Night City — in the trailer, we see exclusive fashion brands using holographic female models to show off their product line”

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 will be a wild one, and one still without a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

