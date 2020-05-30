Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Gives Fans Great Update About the Game's Development

✖

CD Projekt Red has provided a great update for Cyberpunk 2077 fans hoping the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game won't be delayed again. During a new earnings call, the Polish developer confirmed the game is currently in the "final stage of development," essentially confirming the game will hit its September release date. CD Projekt Red doesn't elaborate on what the "final stage of development" is, but it's presumably a stage of polish and squashing remaining bugs, the latter of which can be very time-consuming.

Beyond this little snippet, CD Projekt Red hardly mentioned Cyberpunk 2077 during its latest earnings call, but it did reveal it's coming off its best year ever in terms of profit and revenue. In fact, the going has been so good for the Polish company lately that they are now the biggest gaming company in Europe, usurping the title from Ubisoft. It was also revealed that The Witcher series has passed 50 million copies sold, which is incredible since not that long ago it was a niche role-playing franchise.

Looking ahead, Night Wire City event is poised to go down on June 11. At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red hasn't fully disclosed what the event is, but we do know it will have Cyberpunk 2077 reveals.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on September 16 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for Xbox Series X and PS5, but for now, it's unclear when these next-gen ports will hit.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

