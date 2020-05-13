Cyberpunk 2077 Details Its Gangs and Factions
When Cyberpunk 2077 releases via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, it will transport players to Night City, a megalopolis where people are equally obsessed with three things: power, glamour, and body modifications. It's a major urban area, home of many gangs and organizations fighting for power and influence. And of course, players will come across and interact with all of these different factions.
Using the game's official Instagram account, Polish developer CD Projekt Red previewed the various gangs and factions players will come across during the game. From a blindly violent group that uses ultra testosterone and animal supplements to a faction that defends sex workers, Night City is full of different groups. Some hide behind their ideals. Others are simply bad news. And a few of them are pure evil.
Below, you can read more about the game's various gangs and factions, which include the 6th Street, Voodoo Boys, Tiger Claws, Totentanz Club, Valentinos, The Mox, and the Animals.
6th Street
Founded by veterans of the 4th Corporate War tired of the helplessness of the NCPD, 6th Street was meant to serve and protect the community of Vista del Rey. Today their interpretation of the law and “bringing justice to the city” is questionable and self-serving. #Cyberpunk2077
Voodoo Boys
Voodoo Boys, an enigmatic gang from Pacifica, aren’t just netrunners devoted to uncovering the secrets of the Old Net and behind the Blackwall. They're also edgerunners: breaking every rule there is to break, and programming viruses that can freeze neural networks. #Cyberpunk2077
Tiger Claws
Totentanz Club
Maelstrom’s territory is the industrial part of Watson. Its factories, the Totentanz Club – you’ll meet them there. They are obsessed with cybertechnology, and their urge to improve the weakness of human flesh is far stronger than their fear of cyberpsychosis. #Cyberpunk2077
Valentinos
The Mox
Formed in 2076 after the death of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden, a strip club owner & ex-prostitute who treated her workers fairly and defended them from violent clients, The Mox refer to themselves as “those who protect working girls and guys” from violence and abuse. #Cyberpunk2077
Animals
Animals – an aggressive street-fighting gang from west Pacifica that eschews the use of traditional cyberware. Instead, they use ultra testosterone and animal supplements (like growth hormones). They’re animalistic at heart, and dangerously proud of who they are. #Cyberpunk2077
At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if there are more gangs and factions in the game, but for now, this is all CD Projekt Red has revealed.0comments
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on September 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X.
