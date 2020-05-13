Cyberpunk 2077 Details Its Gangs and Factions

When Cyberpunk 2077 releases via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, it will transport players to Night City, a megalopolis where people are equally obsessed with three things: power, glamour, and body modifications. It's a major urban area, home of many gangs and organizations fighting for power and influence. And of course, players will come across and interact with all of these different factions.

Using the game's official Instagram account, Polish developer CD Projekt Red previewed the various gangs and factions players will come across during the game. From a blindly violent group that uses ultra testosterone and animal supplements to a faction that defends sex workers, Night City is full of different groups. Some hide behind their ideals. Others are simply bad news. And a few of them are pure evil.

Below, you can read more about the game's various gangs and factions, which include the 6th Street, Voodoo Boys, Tiger Claws, Totentanz Club, Valentinos, The Mox, and the Animals.