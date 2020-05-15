Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals New In-Game Footage Featuring Mad Max-Style Vehicle and the Badlands

✖

CD Projekt Red has revealed new in-game footage of Cyberpunk 2077 showing off a little bit of the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game. More specifically, the Polish developer has released a brief look at the game to celebrate the five-year anniversary of one of the best movies of all time: Mad Max: Fury Road. In the footage is not only a new look at the Badlands, but a brand new vehicle we've never seen that looks ripped right from the set of Fury Road.

More precisely, the footage features the Reaver, a custom-built Wraith gang vehicle that is based on the Quadra Type-66 car. Featuring near 1000 horsepower, it's quite fast. Unfortunately, the footage doesn't show the car in action or in motion, however, it does show that Cyberpunk 2077 is more than Night City, the megapolis where it primarily takes place.

According to CD Projekt Red, the Badlands are an extremely hostile place located outside of Night City where flora and fauna are minimal. It's not a place you want to travel alone or unarmed. Not only is crime high here, but the local Nomad factions -- Wraights and Aldecados -- are constantly warring, and it's easy to get caught in their path of destruction.

„Reaver” - custom-built Wraith gang vehicle based on Quadra Type-66 car. With its near 1000 horsepower, you will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.

Happy 5th Anniversary #MadMaxFuryRoad pic.twitter.com/9E0gqJKqV5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 15, 2020

In the replies, the game's official Twitter account confirmed that this is indeed in-engine footage, presumably captured from a PC-build of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release worldwide on September 17 via the PS4, PC, Xbox One, and PC. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there's been no word of a release date for the pair of next-gen platforms.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the highly-anticipated open-world role-playing game, be sure to check out all of our past and recent articles covering the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from CD Projekt Red itself:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, an action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.