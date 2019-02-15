‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Celebrates Valentine’s Day With a Little Help From Cupid

If there is one video game that fans have been anticipating, and for quite some time at that, it’s CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077. The futuristic RPG based on Mike Pondsmith’s tabletop adventure Cyberpunk 2020 has no release date in sight, but that hasn’t stopped the developers from breaking a bit of news for Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Cyberpunk 2077 developer shared an image of Cupid in celebration of Valentine’s Day. However, this isn’t the cute bow and arrow wielding Cupid that most people are familiar with. No, it is instead a tattooed child-like creature with a high-powered sniper rifle that is ready to spread the love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the post: “Spotted on February 14th, this bounty hunter is wielding a one-of-a-kind semi-automatic high caliber sniper rifle with a special property of filling holes in people’s hearts. And he might just be having you in sight…”

We can only hope that Cupid is featured in Cyberpunk 2077, appearing once a year to spread some love and fill some hearts. At the very least, let us mod out our characters to replicate the muscular being featured in the image above. Even if Cupid isn’t in the upcoming game, can we at lease have that sweet looking rifle?

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently without a release date, but it is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and possibly next-gen systems.

Will you be watching over your shoulder for Cupid? When do you believe that we’ll see the launch of Cyberpunk 2077? Most importantly, will Cupid be part of the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7 and let’s discuss!