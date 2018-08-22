‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Concept Art Reveals Hidden Message

Earlier today we shared a few new concept art pieces from CD Projekt RED’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 title. The team is known for their tricky antics and hidden messages so it shouldn’t be any surprise that the latest reveal had a little something hidden away. Thanks to Reddit, we now have a new clue to the puzzle that is Cyberpunk.

There were four pieces of concept art show in total, seen here, but one attentive fan noticed a little something extra in one of the images. For the piece of art below, one person noticed that there was a “bit.ly” link in the top right corner. This is a website used to shorten links. When someone manually entered in the hyperlink, that was when the mystery truly began.

Now the cryptic message has two parts — the first, where the initial link takes those that are curious, which can be seen in the original Reddit post below:

But then a follow comment took it even further. When opening up the image in text editor, the translated message appears saying, “Can’t talk. They’re watching. Need my TT insurance renewed ASAP. Use the provided ID. Counting on you.”

There’s more! One user took it even further by digging into the Trauma Team we’ve previously been introduced to with more decoded messages from the concept art. The first image is a conversation log with a follow up website and sign-off:

from discussion Picture from the link on the concept art. More than meets the eye..

The more theories that popped up, the more insane they became. With the first message taunting, “more than meets the eye,” we know there is a much bigger picture here — we just have to find it.

This isn’t the first time CD Projekt RED hid messages within their promotional material, which almost makes this a game before the game itself.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077, but I think it will be a few years off before it hits shelves. But trust us, it will be worth the wait.

For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency,” the description adds.