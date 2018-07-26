Cyberpunk 2077 Series Reveals the Corporations Pulling the Strings in Night City

If you’re like us, you’re still freaking out quite a bit over that amazing E3 trailer from CD Projekt RED about their upcoming RPG thriller, Cyberpunk 2077. Little did many know that much of the trailer was actual gameplay (yeah, it’s that fluid) and each frame hid a secret about what the tale has to offer players. Now, the developers are picking a part the trailer in their “frame by frame” series and episode 11 is now live!

The explanation comes from a new blog series by the team over at CD Projekt RED going literally by each frame to tell its story. Their first several entries can be found here, while the newest episode talking about the corporations behind the crime, the poverty, and the desire to rise to the top.

According to the dev team’s most recent entry “Night City is a global center for megacorporation operations and home to regional branches of corporate giants such as Arasaka and Militech. In Night City, Arasaka specializes in protective services and the distribution of their Japanese-made products throughout North America. Over the years, it has developed a dark reputation as a corporation that is to be feared and one which covers its tracks using cyberassassins, an army of lawyers as well an alleged connection to the yakuza. Militech, on the other hand, is an arms dealer based out of the eastern US. Working closely with police and military forces, it has substantially contributed to civilian security systems. It’s a powerhouse manufacturer of high-grade military technology — from simple firearms to heavily armored combat vehicles.

Night City is home to many shops, restaurants, and decor that draw inspiration from Japanese, Chinese, Filipino, and Indian culture, among others. These include Kiroshi Optics, Kabayan Foods, Fuyutsuki Electronics, and Masala Studios as well as maneki-neko figurines and tengu imagery that enrich the world.”

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

