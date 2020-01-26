CD Projekt Red Disputes Cyberpunk 2077 Rumors of PS4 and Xbox One Performance Issues

Earlier this week, a report started to make the rounds from a prominent Polish games journalist that claimed Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed from April to September because developer CD Projekt Red was having serious trouble getting the games running on PS4 and Xbox One. In other words, the lack of power on both consoles was an issue for the ambitious open-world role-playing game. And as a result, the game was delayed in attempt to buy the Polish developer more time on the ports. Fast-forward a bit, and a developer at the studio has squashed these rumors over on the official CDPR forums.

According to the developer, a tweet about this rumor for Cory Barlog hit the nail on the head: every game has optimization issues until the final push, so the fact the game is still running poor on the consoles is pretty common and not indicative of much. Further, the game was delayed not because of one reason, but many.

“Cory Barlog hit the nail on the head,” wrote the developer. “Of course we’re optimizing for the Xbox One, and for the Playstation, and for the PC, because that’s what you do in the last stretches of game development. While the game is made, lots of things are unoptimized, because they’re all in flux, changing, and still not finished.”

EVERY game runs badly until you optimize for the hardware in the final push before gold.❤️ https://t.co/5uTQ14EfE5 — Cory Barlog 🖖 Little Creep League (@corybarlog) January 22, 2020

The developer continued:

“So simple answers like ‘they delayed the game because of X’ might make for a good rumor, but don’t hold a lot of truth. There’s always many reasons. Among them, and I can speak for myself, simply fixing bugs, so the game is as polished as possible. No hidden agendas, just working on making the game better.”

That all said, if you were worried about the game running well on PS4 and Xbox One, well it sounds like you shouldn’t be.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and possibly next-gen consoles. Barring any further delays, it will release worldwide on September 17.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”