Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Details Difficulty Settings, Including Hardcore Mode

We have been learning a plethora of information about Cyberpunk 2077 ever since the release date was announced at E3 2019. Just recently, we were clued in on how deep the RPG experience is going to go with how players’ choices affect gameplay. That said, there is much more to learn about the futuristic title from CD Projekt Red before and after launch, but the latest details to surface might excite those who are looking for a more challenging experience as UI director Alvin Liu has revealed more information about the difficulty settings featured in Cyberpunk 2077, including the Hardcore mode.

While speaking with WCCF Tech, Liu noted that there will be various difficulty settings, and much akin to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, they will be for a range of styles of play. Most notably, however, is the Hardcore mode that will remove the UI and let players truly dive into the action found around Night City. “The most fun one I think will be the Hardcore setting where we turn off the UI you have as well,” Liu said. “And that will be a real challenge for a lot of players. Also, at the same time, if you want to play more casually for the story and maybe you’re not experienced with shooters, which was a real big concern for us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We want to tell a story and maybe you’re a big fan of The Witcher and you’re not comfortable playing a shooter, we have settings available for that. We even have weapons for that. If you recall from last year’s demo, we had a weapon called the smart gun, which helps you aim. The bullets were much slower and usually a bit weaker. But if your aiming isn’t your forte, you can always pick up the smart gun.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For what the upcoming game is all about, here’s more:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see what the Hardcore setting is all about in Cyberpunk 2077? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!