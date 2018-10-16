‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Distribution Plans Detailed by Bandai Namco

Though we still don’t have even a release window for CD Projekt RED’s upcoming open-world RPG adventure, that hasn’t stopped the Cyberpunk 2077 one bit. Ever since that stunning gameplay reveal went live earlier this year, fans of the studio can’t wait to learn even more about the massive journey ahead. The latest bit of news about the highly anticipated open-world game details just how widespread this journey will be thanks to Bandai Namco.

We know that Cyberpunk 2077 will be distributed in North America by Warner Bros. Entertainment, but now CD Projekt RED has released more info regarding distribution for European countries – 24 European countries, to be exact.

“Our current distribution partnership with BANDAI NAMCO is built on the strong foundation and trust developed during our previous projects,” said Michał Nowakowski, CD PROJEKT’s Member of the Board and SVP of Business Development, in a recent press release. “We’ve successfully cooperated on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and I’m convinced BANDAI NAMCO will take good care of Cyberpunk 2077.”

Below are the countries that Bandai Namco will be leading Cyberpunk promotion for:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Cyprus

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Monaco

Malta

Norway

Portugal

San Marino

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The Netherlands

United Kingdom

“CD PROJEKT RED has become, in just a few years, one of the leading studios in this sector with a truly innovative approach to each game and we are both proud and excited to confirm that we’ll be part of the Cyberpunk 2077 project,” said Alberto González Lorca, VP Southern Europe & Biz Dev of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe. “We’re looking forward to working once again with CD PROJEKT RED and distribute another of its games in Europe, providing first-class services to one of the most eagerly awaited games of the coming years.”

We’re excited to see the latest RPG from the team that brought us The Witcher series. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”