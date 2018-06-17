WATCH: Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 Trailer Narrated By The Witcher’s Ciri

Cyberpunk 2077′s E3 trailer was the talk of the show this year, and rightfully so; it was an amazing trailer. But you know what would make it even more amazing? If the trailer was narrated by The Witcher’s Ciri.

Well, that trailer exists. And just as you would expect, it’s as awesome and goosebump-inducing as it sounds.

Minor Story Spoilers For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Ahead

If you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — which you should have — you will know Ciri basically possesses special powers that allow her to open portals between worlds and teleport between different dimensions at will.

At one point later in the game, Ciri tells Geralt about some of the worlds she’s travelled to over the years, one of which sounds a great deal like the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

That said, one fan by the name of ‘Tolkfan‘ decided to mix together Ciri’s story of travelling to an unnamed futuristic world with the new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, and the result is pretty awesome, especially if you’re like me and love to get nose deep in some Witcher lore.

It seems very likely the world Ciri describes is the world of Cyberpunk 2077, which begs the question, will we see her in the game?

The answer is probably no. That’s too crazy. But will there be a Ciri easter egg, almost certainly. The easter egg will likely be small, perhaps a reference at some point to a mysterious white haired woman or perhaps a brief and minute cameo during some scene in the game you will only discover if you’re really paying attention.

If Ciri is in the game, or at least referenced in some fashion, I’m sure fans will discover it pretty quickly, after all CD Projekt Red fans are some of the most hardcore and passionate fans in the industry.

A Ciri easter egg, if handled properly, would be awesome, and I’m sure a huge hit with fans. However, if CD Projekt Red wants to impress me, they’ll stick in there at least 10-15 Roach easter eggs and Roast DLC. Anything less, will be unacceptable.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can catch up on all the latest news and media on the game right here.