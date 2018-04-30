Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to E3, Exhibitor Information Indicates

No one knows what CD Projekt Red has up its sleeve for this E3. We all know that the team is hard at work on Cyberpunk 2077, but whether Cyberpunk will make an appearance at E3 is unknown and, at this point in time, we still have no idea exactly what kind of game Cyberpunk will be. Recently we’ve seen reports that it may be a first-person shooter, but official documentation detailing E3 exhibitor information has confirmed that CD Projekt Red will be showing off a role-playing game this year.

The exhibitor information page for CD Projekt Red indicates that it will be presenting a role-playing game for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This, in all likelihood, is Cyberpunk 2088, and could serve as proof that Cyberpunk will indeed be an RPG, and not a shooter. Of course, there’s no reason why the game can’t be both. No one classifies Fallout 4 as a first-person shooter. That’s an RPG with FPS mechanics, and that could very well be what we’re dealing with here.

You guys are likely to see this information make its way out there from a few different outlets today, so this is probably a good time to remind you all that the exhibitor information you’ll find above, from the site that we linked, is the only information we have at the time. We still do not know the capacity of CD Projekt Red’s presence at E3 or what it will be showing off.

For those of you wondering, the rumor about Cyberpunk being a first-person shooter originates from this article from GamePressure, which states that CD Projekt Red will be changing things by introducing a first-person perspective. The article also states that Cyberpunk will contain “elements characteristic for role-playing games.”

It’s that wording that has some fans worried. To say that it will have RPG elements would imply that it is not an RPG first and foremost. The article speculates that it will be some kind of action / adventure game with RPG elements while others are wondering if CD Projekt Red may surprise everyone with something more like Destiny or Prey.

At any rate, the E3 information does seem to suggest that we’ll see a new trailer or our first glimpse of gameplay in June during E3, and word on the street is that a playable demo will be on the floor as well. If that’s the case, then we should have all of the answers in a few weeks. Stay tuned!