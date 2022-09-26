Cyberpunk 2077 Breaks The Witcher 3 Steam Record

Nearly two years after the game's original release, Cyberpunk 2077 is seeing a massive surge in interest from players, most notably on Steam. According to industry analyst Benji-Sales, Cyberpunk has now broken The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's concurrent player record of 103,329. The latest game from CD Projekt Red reached 104,827 concurrent players, surging past the company's previous title. The success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners likely played a major role in driving interest, just as The Witcher series similarly reignited interest in The Witcher 3 long after its release.

The original Tweet from Benji-Sales can be found embedded below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Finishes the Week going 7 out of 7 Days with Consecutive Players Growth Every Day on Steam and the #1 Selling Game



Daily Peak Concurrent Players

Monday: 78,478

Tuesday: 83,252

Wednesday: 86,130

Thursday: 89,395

Friday: 97,232

Saturday: 122,376

Sunday: 136,724 pic.twitter.com/LImayXwmZc — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 25, 2022

It's hard to overstate what a disaster Cyberpunk 2077 was when it initially released less than two years ago. Anticipation surrounding the game was quite high, but its many bugs and performance issues caused frustration for players. The game was pulled from sale on the PlayStation Store, and many fans demanded refunds. Over the following months, CD Projekt Red was blasted by players and developers alike. Shortly after the game's release, Ori and the Blind Forest director Thomas Mahler likened CD Projekt Red to "snake oil salesmen," hammering the studio's misleading advertising campaign. Less than a year after the game's release, discounted copies of the game could be found for as low as $10 from some retailers.

Since then, CD Projekt Red has put a lot of effort into Cyberpunk 2077, working to fix the game's various issues, and improve on its performance. The current build seems to be in a much better place than the original version, and perception has significantly improved! It's a shame that it took this long for the game to deliver on its promises, but the narrative surrounding the game is a lot more positive than it used to be.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 lately? Are you happy that the game is finding a lot more fans? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!