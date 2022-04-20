New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Is Good News for Fans

In a recent earnings call, CD Projekt reported to investors that the bulk of its developers were working on new projects, one of which being the new Witcher game. Naturally, this left Cyberpunk 2077 players worried as the game is supposed to get two meaty expansions that would require more than skeleton crew. That said, CD Projekt Red has confirmed this information isn’t correct and that the majority of the Polish studio is working on Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion, which is due in 2023.

“Right now, the bulk of our team is working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that is targeted to be released in 2023,” said CD Projekt Red boss Adam Kicinski while speaking to investors. “With regard to our other plans – as you can see on the chart, the number of developers working on new projects is growing steadily. This number includes the developers currently working on a new game set in The Witcher universe, which we recently confirmed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To the end of Cyberpunk 2077 still being a focus, CD Projekt Red spending has increased on the game. Last year, the developer spent 19 million on the game’s development, which is a considerable amount when you consider only updates were released during this time, and not many of them.

So, not only is CD Projekt Red still focused on Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s investing considerable resources on the current expansion, which is good news considering for a second it looked like it was going to be left behind in favor of moving on to new projects.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the divisive 2020 open-world RPG — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, the latest leaks, and the latest speculation — click here or continue scrolling to the relevant and recent links right below:

H/T, Tweak Town.