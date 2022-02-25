Cyberpunk 2077 Players Love Tiny New Detail

Last week, Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 was released on all platforms alongside proper PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions of the game. And it’s proving to be a huge update for the game. While it doesn’t overhaul some of the design shortcomings of the game, it has fixed the bulk of remaining issues with the game and improved it in a million smaller ways. To that end, there’s one new detail that players are loving over on Reddit.

Taking to the popular Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page, one fan of the game relayed word that cars now actually react to crossing pedestrians. This may sound like a basic feature, and to some extent it is, but it’s part of a big improvement to traffic, and generally, to the game’s immersion, that update 1.5 made to the game.

“Never thought I’d be so happy to see something so normal. This patch really changed the game for me,” reads one popular reply to the Reddit post above. “Same. I’ve parked the car and was so damn satisfied that the cars actually drove around it,” reads a response in agreement. “I liked the core game well enough, but these simple things make the world MUCH more immersive. Coupled with jaw-dropping visuals the Night City finally feels real.”

It’s details like this that are not only going a long way in improving immersion for players, but have players anticipating the game’s expansions, which CD Projekt Red claims are still in development.

“Them boys cookin, it’ll only go up from here,” said one fan. “If anyone followed the Witcher 3, their expansions are no joke, imma wait for their mic drop after all the s**t this game been through because if Blood and Wine is any indication of what to expect, seeeeeeesh.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the open-world, first-person RPG, click here.