Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Now Being Sent Nudes

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 has been live for a little bit on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And as you would expect, it’s taken a little bit of time for fans to make their way through all of the new content, all of the new improvements, and all of the fixes the update has made. To this end, players are starting to report on some of the changes and upgrades that have been made to romances in the game.

Taking to Reddit, one player relayed word of one of the changes or, more specifically, relayed word that Panam now can send players a risque photo. It’s unclear, but this presumably means CD Projekt Red tweaked the Panam Romance so the character sends players more texts and expresses more romantic interest. That said, for far, only the photo below has been documented, or at least it’s the only documentation that has gained any traction and attracted considerable attention.

As you would expect, players appreciate this new detail, and not just for the reasons you may think, while others have pointed out the inconsistency in the game’s NSFW content.

“This is welcome. Before, after the tryst in the tank, Panam showed very little affection, while Judy would send you cute texts even though you didn’t romance her,” reads one popular reply. “At least now Panam acts like she’s into you.”

“We get lewd texts from the romances but for some reason can’t look down far enough to see your own equipment in the shower. Strange standards here,” reads another popular reply.

As always, we will keep you updated as players make new discoveries about the recent update and as CD Projekt Red provides updates itself.