Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be at Gamescom 2019

CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated futuristic RPG still has some time to go before players can get their hands on it, but that certainly has not stopped the devs from talking about the game. Cyberpunk 2077 fans have had their fill of details ever since the release date was revealed during E3 last month, but now all eyes are on Gamescom 2019, which takes place in just a few weeks. That said, CD Projekt Red has officially announced that the title will be exhibited at the event in Cologne, Germany.

Thanks to Gematsu, we now know that Cyberpunk 2077 will be on display at Gamescom in August. The CD Projekt Red booth will be located in Hall 6, Stand C049. This is where attendees will be able to watch the developers play through a demo of the upcoming game on each day of the event. Of course, the fun doesn’t stop there as there will also be a behind-closed-doors gameplay demo shown off from August 20th through the 22nd.

In addition to all of the gameplay goodness that will be happening during Gamescom, the first offline qualifier of CD Projekt Red’s official Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest will be taking place. “The contest tasks you with creating the most authentic cosplay of an existing Cyberpunk 2077 character,” reads the game’s website. “You can use any official trailers, gameplay videos, screenshots and art for the game as reference, or turn to our character cosplay guides, which will be available soon.” Here’s when each of the offline qualifiers will take place:

Gamescom (Cologne, Germany), Aug. 21-24

PAX West (Seattle, USA), Aug. 30-Sep. 2

Tokyo Game Show (Tokyo, Japan), Sep. 12-15

Igromir (Moscow, Russia), Oct. 3-6

Paris Games Week (Paris, France), Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Gamescom 2019 will be taking place from August 20th through the 24th. As for Cyberpunk 2077 itself, the game is set to officially launch on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage. For a little more on the game:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

