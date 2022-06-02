Cyberpunk 2077 Tabletop Game Announced

CMON has announced that they are adapting Cyberpunk 2077 into a board game. Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City will place players in control of a gang battling for control of Night City. Specific details about Gangs of Night City were sparse, but the game will be centered around area control, with each gang having different abilities and the city itself playing a role in impacting gameplay. The use of megacorporations will provide narrative choices for players to choose, which will ultimately change victory conditions and adds to the game’s replayability. This is not intended to be a campaign game – the game state will reset after every play.

Each gang has three base classes, which players can use in different strategies, although certain gangs are geared towards different strategies. Edgerunners from Cyberpunk 2077, such as Johnny Silverhand, will also appear in the game and could even be recruited to different gangs. Gangs of Night City is intended to take place a few years before the Cyberpunk 2077 video game and will support 2-4 players.

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red’s latest release and takes place in the Cyberpunk world popularized by the roleplaying game of the same name. The game is an open world adventure that allows players to customize their character. Launched in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the year’s most highly-anticipated games, but the launch of the game suffered from significant glitches and technical issues. Despite those flaws, the game sold over 18 million copies.

As Gangs of Night City is produced by CMON, the game will come with plenty of miniatures. Expect more details about the new Cyberpunk 2077 game to be released ahead of its Kickstarter launch, which CMON says will take place “soon.”