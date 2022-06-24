CMON Games has announced plans for an expansion to Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City, their recently announced Cyberpunk 2077 tabletop game. Earlier today, CMON released the trailer for "Families and Outcasts," an expansion to Gangs of Night City that adds the Badlands and two new gangs – the Wraiths and the Aldecaldos. The Badlands will be represented by an L-shaped board that sits outside of the main board. "Families and Outcasts" will allow up to five players to play Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of New York, while the core game only allows 1-4 players.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is an area control gang set prior to the events of Cyberpunk 2077. Each player takes control of a different gang and tries to take control of the entire city. Player actions set up a branching narrative of events that force players to react as mission objectives will change over time. Players can also recruit Netrunners to their gang, each of which comes with different unique abilities. The goal of Gangs of Night City is to accumulate the most Street Cred by the end of the gang. There is also a solo mode, in which players play as a Netrunner and have to deal with all of Night City's gangs in different ways.

CMON launched the Kickstarter for Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City earlier this week. Backers of the Kickstarter will receive a copy of the board game for a $110 pledge, along with various Kickstarter exclusive characters. The "Families and Outcasts" expansion set can be added on to a pledge for an additional $50. As of press time, the Kickstarter for Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City has raised $327,000 and has surpassed its initial $100,000 goal.