A Cyberpunk 2077 Glitch Is Reminding Fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Cyberpunk 2077 released with a number of bugs, including one that makes cars in the game float in mid-air. While this is certainly unusual, it's reminding fans of CD Projekt Red's previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. A glitch in that title made Geralt's horse Roach float in much the same way, as user SomeSpicyCheese pointed out on Reddit. The developer is currently hard at work fixing these types of issues, and fans of the game can expect to see a number of patches over the coming months. Still, it's certainly interesting to see how the two games have this unfortunate thing in common, for now!

An image of the two games juxtaposed can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Fans can find some humor in the glitch, particularly when compared to some of the bigger problems that Cyberpunk 2077 is suffering from; a lot of people that purchased CD Projekt Red's latest game aren't happy with its current status. On PC, the majority of the game's bugs seem to be on the smaller side, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions have proven to be much more problematic, and the presentation is considerably weaker. As a result, it seems that most players have been quite unhappy with that particular version of the game, which even prompted Sony to de-list Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store less than a week after its release.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact future patches might have on Cyberpunk 2077. The game is hardly the first title to release in a state that frustrated buyers. However, in an era where patches and updates are a daily occurrence, it's safe to assume that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a very different game, at some point in the future. That might be too little too late for those that have already requested refunds from Sony or Best Buy, but time will tell!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been playing Cyberpunk 2077? What are some of the most unique glitches that you've encountered, thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!