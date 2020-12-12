Cyberpunk 2077 Has an Annoying Issue GTA Fans Know All About

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on PS4, PS5, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series consoles and it has an annoying issue that Grand Theft Auto fans that played GTA 5 and GTA 4 will be very familiar with. As pointed out in the tweet below, if you thought Lester in GTA 5 or Roman in GTA 4 were annoying with their constant phone calls, then you're going to find Cyberpunk 2077 quite irksome at times because you get not just as many unwanted calls, but more, because everyone seemingly has your number in Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched this week to critical acclaim and huge sales, but the celebration of the long-awaited game has been dampened by performance issues and bugs. In addition to this, there are also some smaller things that CD Projekt Red hasn't quite got right out the gate. For example, your phone is constantly going off, taking you away from the game's greatest gift, Night City

Of course, CD Projekt Red can re-calibrate this with a future update, but for now, it's something players have certainly noticed.

If you thought Lester in GTA was annoying, then you're in for a treat with the 30 different Lester's calling you 20 times an hour in Cyberpunk 😂 — Cyberpunk 2077 Community (@CyberpunkRDC) December 11, 2020

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red hasn't formally addressed this particular issue with the game, and with the amount of more glaring issues that need to be addressed, there's a good chance this one could fall to the backburner over the course of the next few updates. That said, just yesterday, the Polish developer released a meaty update with some big and very welcomed fixes and adjustments.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the open-world RPG -- including our official review of the game -- click here or check out the relevant links below: