Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Discusses How Life Path and Choices Affect Quests

It has been over a month since CD Projekt Red brought the goods with them to this year’s E3, with Keanu Reeves himself delivering fans the release date for the highly anticipated futuristic RPG. Since then, the devs have been sharing more information than ever about Cyberpunk 2077, including how there might be more celebrities involved with the project, how the devs want players to feel every emotion under the sun while playing, and much more. Thanks to a recent video shared by CDPR, however, we now know that the life path players choose as well as their choices will have an impact on the quests throughout the game.

In a video shared by the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz touched on how players are essentially in charge of determining how the quests play out not only by how they play the game in those moments, but also through their previous choices and which life path they chose at the beginning. As Tomaszkiewicz noted, a street kid might have an easier time communicating with gangs and the like, while someone who chooses the corporate route would have a more difficult time in this scenario.

How will your character’s life path and choices made throughout the game affect quests? Listen to #Cyberpunk2077 Quest Director @MTomaszkiewicz shedding some light on that! pic.twitter.com/mbNMVA33p1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 15, 2019

By the looks of it, Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the most elaborate and thorough role-playing experiences we’ve ever seen in video games. Either way, we will be finding out exactly how in-depth the game is when it arrives on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what Cyberpunk 2077 is all about on the surface:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

