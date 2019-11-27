Cyberpunk 2077 Is Shorter Than The Witcher 3, But More Replayable

To beat the main quest in The Witcher 3 took roughly 60 hours. This was just the main story content. To complete all the side quests and additional content would mean dumping more than 100 hours into the game. In fact, a completionist playthrough takes about 175-200 hours. That said, CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077, won’t be this long, or at least its main storyline and major side quests won’t be. According to the Polish developer, the main meat of the game will be “a little shorter.” However, there appears to be more side content, and according to CD Projekt Red, there’s a “much higher replayability” than The Witcher 3.

CD Projekt Red doesn’t dive into a huge amount of detail on why Cyberpunk 2077 has more replayability, but it sounds like it’s because of the structure of the side content, which is more branching than the side content in The Witcher 3, which was excellent, but mostly linear minus a few points here and there were you made decisions. Apparently in Cyberpunk 2077, side missions can lead to different side missions depending on what you do, which can lead to even more side missions, and all of this has the potential to impact the main story. In short, the side content is more complex and connected, and thus there’s more missable content, which means higher replayability.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and next-gen consoles, and will first be available on April 16, 2020. For more news, rumors, media, information, and even leaks on the ambitious open-world role-playing game, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the highly-anticipated title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”