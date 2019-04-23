How ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Was Inspired by ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines’

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to be quite the RPG that is coming from The Witcher developers CD Projekt RED, fans can’t wait to get their hands on the title to see just how amazing the experience is. That said, the upcoming title has drawn inspiration from another well-known RPG that recently had its sequel announced with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. According to quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the futuristic RPG set in Night City has a bit of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines in it, especially due to the”non-linearity” that is part of the gameplay and story as well as the first-person aspect in an RPG.

Tomaszkiewicz recently sat down with AreaJugones to discuss Cyberpunk 2077, among other things. When it comes to inspiration, however, the quest director pointed out that his is the 2004 title from Troika Games. “For my part, personally, Vampire Bloodlines, I do not know if you’ve heard of it,” he said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In terms of what is an RPG in the first person view and the way in which its non-linearity is built in the gameplay and dialogue, this one of course,” he continued. “We are all players and we enjoy different genres but as a personal question, I would say Vampire Bloodlines. Specifically because it is the perfect example of a first person game and RPG that I personally enjoyed.”

It was during this same interview that Tomaszkiewicz mentioned how Cyberpunk 2077 is “pretty different” from what was seen in the gameplay demo last year. “There wasn’t a clear picture of how the game fits into an open world or how it fits into a larger image of the game,” he said. “So, there are many stuff that we didn’t show yet, there are many things that we are still working on. I would say that the game is pretty different to what we shown last year but there are many details that we are currently working on.” You can read more about that right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As for a release date, we will know “when it’s ready.” For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad to hear that Cyberpunk 2077 was inspired by Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!